Kano records significant improvement in power supply – KEDCO

Kano, July 17, 2020 The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), said it has recorded significant improvement in power supply as against claims of epileptic supply by the Kano State Water Board.

It will be recalled that the Board had attributed water scarcity in Kano metropolis to drastic drop in power supply to its treatment plants.

Ibrahim Shawai, the Head, Corporate Communications of the company, gave the clarifications in a statement on Friday in Kano.

Shawai dismissed the claims by the Board as “misleading,” adding that power supply in KEDCO’s franchise areas had improved in the past three months.

He said: “The power supply statistics to Tamburawa Water Treatment plant indicated a 41-hour supply on April 21; and 16-hours on May 22, while 40-hours on June 18.

“Similarly, Challawa Water Treatment Plant got 48-hours power supply on April 22, and 42-hours on May 22, while 14-hours supply on June 22.

“Based on analysis; Challawa and Tamburawa Water Plants get power supply between 20 and 23-hours daily.

“The claim by the Kano Water Board has no bases as far as KEDCO is concerned,” he said.

According to him, the power substations supplying power to Challawa and Tamburawa Plants are critical to KEDCO’s operations, as long as there is supply from the national grid.

