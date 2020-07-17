Group partners Oyo SUBEB on education for physically challenged

By Ibukun Emiola

Ibadan, July 17, 2020 (NAN) A group, known as Star Children Development Initiative in UK says it will partner with the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (Oyo SUBEB) to facilitate children with disabilities education.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman of the board in Ibadan, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Adeniran said that the group presented a working document with focus on the inclusive rights of the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to quality education, especially children.

The leader of the team, Mrs Grace Alexander, represented by Mrs Fadesola Adelani, said that there was an urgent need for government and society to come up with a working document to proffer necessary solutions to the problems confronting people with disabilities.

According to her, people with disabilities are in need of quality education.

She called on the government to do more in providing equal opportunities to all, no matter their physical conditions, in attaining academic excellence, especially in the period of the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and after.

“The time has come for us to collaborate in bringing good and quality to the people with disabilities, like it is done to those without disabilities.

“They have equal rights and privileges to achieve the same and it is a thing of joy that the Oyo state government, through SUBEB, has been doing all it can to achieve this great task.

“We salute the courage and sense of duty of the present administration in Oyo State to educate the children, especially those that are vulnerable; we believe this collaboration will further promote this agenda,” she said.

In his response, Adeniran appreciated the gesture of the group toward promoting the education of the less-privileged, especially those with disabilities.

He said the Oyo state government had worked toward giving equal opportunities to children seeking qualitative education.

The SUBEB boss pointed to the present design of school buildings presently embarked upon by the board, which he said favoured the children with disabilities.

“Your concerns are what we share as well in the state, if you visit most of the new buildings that SUBEB is currently supervising their construction, you would see that we give credence to those children with disabilities.

“We want to show our appreciation to you and the body while we assure you of our readiness to collaborate with different bodies to promote education in the State,” he said.(

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...