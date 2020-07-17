FDA warns against use of methanol containing hand sanitizers

The use of hand sanitizers has become a norm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, since its effectiveness in killing germs has been ascertained by health authorities.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) a United States agency, however, warns against the use of methanol containing hand sanitizers as it could kill if it gets to the mouth and could be unsafe when absorbed through the skin.

The agency warned about the volatility of the chemical and its life-threatening capabilities if ingested or absorbed into the body. 59 different hand sanitizers have appeared on the FDA’s warning list and all of which seem to have originated from Mexico.

In June, the FDA warned American’s against using nine toxic hand sanitizers made by Eskbiochem, a Mexico-based company as their products were confirmed to containing varying amounts of methanol, with some as high as 90%. Also, CleanCare No Germ Line contained 28%, while Laver Gel contained 81% of toxins.

According to the FDA, being exposed to methanol-based could manifest signs and symptoms like seizures, vomiting, nausea, permanent blindness, damage to the nervous system, coma, and death.

The agency further advised the public to continue with regular washing of hands for 20 secs with soap and clean water and if soap and water are unavailable, alcohol-based sanitizers can be used. Recommended hand sanitizers are expected to contain at least 60% of ethanol.

Other brands with methanol containing hand sanitizers include Tropicoosmeticos, Limpo QUimocos and Maquiladora Miniara, AAA Cosmetica, 4E Global and DDI Multinacional.

AAA Cosmetica already declared voluntary recalling of all hand sanitizers containing ethanol.

