Emergencies: Fire service chief urges road users not to ignore sirens

By Ibrahim Kado

Yola, July 17, 2020 Mr Abdullahi Adamu, Chief Fire Officer, Adamawa Fire Service, has appealed to motorists and other road users to give way to fire trucks on emergency duty on the highways.

Adamu made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday.

He decried the attitude of some motorists, who despite hearing the siren of fire trucks, do not give way to them.

“This is one of the challenges we face. When there is an outbreak of fire, you will find some road users do not give way to the fire service trucks.

“Sometimes, we find it difficult to respond to emergencies on time due to the attitude of motorists who do not give way on the highway.

“We provide emergency services and speed is of the essence to save lives and properties when there is an emergency,” he said.

The fire chief also implored traders to stop blocking entrances of markets with their wares.

Such, obstruction, according to him, hinders access to scenes of fire outbreak or other emergencies, often times leading to huge losses.

Adamu attributed incessant fire incidents in markets across the country to traders cooking in their shops and advised that this should be prohibited.

He advised traders to bring their cooked meals in warmers from home, rather than cook in their shops.

Adamu called on the state governments to look into the situation and come up with a solution, blaming most of the fires in markets on negligence.

The fire chief further advised the general public to turn off all electrical appliances when leaving home or closing for the day at the workplace to prevent fire outbreak.

He also warned those constructing houses and other buildings to ensure good quality electrical wires are used and installations are done by competent electrical contractors.

Adamu advised home owners and tenants to desist from illegal wiring to avoid fire outbreaks.(NAN)

