Electrification of Kogi East will catalyse economic growth, expansion – Commissioner

By Stephen Adeleye

Lokoja, July 16, 2020 The Kogi Government says the electrification project in Kogi East would catalyse economic growth and expansion across the senatorial district when completed.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Rural Development, Mr Daniel Ejigbo, stated this while interacting with journalists in Lokoja on the ongoing Rural Electrification Project in Kogi.

Ejigbo said that the project was historic, and would “catalyse economic growth and expansion when completed”.

The commissioner, who doubles as the Secretary of the Implementation Committee of the Project Light Up Kogi East, extolled Gov. Yahaya Bello for his commitment to the exercise.

According to him, Gov. Bello has sparked a revolution in Kogi and has redefined leadership by identifying the needs of the people and meeting them without discrimination.

“Kogi East is the worst hit when it comes to power penetration in the state. We have had governors in the past from the zone who chose to keep their people in darkness.

”But today, we have a governor who has shown he is Governor of all, for all and supported by all; from the West where there is a massive Rice Mill built by him, to the Central where road projects have been completed, and to the East where road projects and water projects have been completed.’’

He said that the governor had written his name in gold forever.

The commissioner thanked the governor for providing leadership to the committee, assuring him of their commitment to meet his set goals.

He assured the people of Kogi that the Ministry of Rural Development would soon commence massive rehabilitation of rural roads as well as other projects with direct impact on the rural dwellers.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...