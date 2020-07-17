COVID-19: Lawmaker seeks blacklisting of VIPs who flout airport protocols

By Yunus Yusuf

Ikeja, July 17, 2020 The Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, has urged the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to blacklist VIPs and other prominent Nigerians who flout the COVID-19 guidelines put in place to safeguard air travelers.

Adeyemi made the call in a letter addressed to the Minister of Aviation and issued in Lagos on Friday.

The lawmaker also called for four months ban on other airport users who flouted the protocols as a deterrent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemi was reacting to the spate at which some highly placed individuals flout guidelines put in place to check the spread of the virus in the country.

“It has been reported that these individuals have shown unwillingness to comply with set down rules and guidelines for the safety of all Nigerians. This must not be condoned under any circumstance.

“You will agree with me that the pandemic is one we must all take seriously, particularly at this time. Set down guidelines proffered by the NCDC must be adhere to very strictly.

“The virus is no respecter of status or position. In the face of health issues, everyone is equal and no individual should be allowed to jeopardise the health and safety of another.

“In truth, public office holders, and highly placed individuals should be more concerned about the safety of the people. With position comes the burden of service.

“I therefore urged that any Nigerian who deliberately failed to all measures as directed should not be allowed entry into any Nigerian airport for at least four months.

“Furthermore, such individuals should be blacklisted at all airports and exposed on social media. This will serve as a deterrent to others,“he said.

Adeyemi commended airport authorities on the preventive and protective measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus at the airports.

He said the implementation of preventive measures should be fully enforced regardless of social status.

