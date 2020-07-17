COVID-19: Agency calls for strengthening of PHCs in C’River

By Benson Ezugwu

Cross River, July 17, 2020 The Director-General of Cross River Health Insurance Agency (CRHIA), Mr Goodwin Iyala, on Friday called for strengthening of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

He made the call in an interview with the News men in Calabar.

“This has become imperative as the PHCs will enhance community tracking and monitoring to help in bringing the spread of the virus under control.

“This is the time to upgrade and strengthen the Primary Healthcare Centres, not only in Cross River but across the country.

”The PHCs are closer to the people at the grassroots and this will really help in community tracking and monitoring, thereby reducing the spread of the virus,” Iyala said.

According to him, the pandemic has offered an opportunity for the agency to scale up advocacy for enrolment of the residents of the state for the scheme.

“We are better positioned for sensitisation and creating of awareness on the need for people to take advantage of the policy,” he said.

Iyala noted that the formal launching of the scheme in the state which was slated for April 7 was postponed indefinitely due to outbreak of coronavirus.

He, however, said that arrangement had been concluded for a new date now that the Federal Government had lifted embargo on flight operations.

“Now that the aviation sector has opened, we are planning for the launch and that will be very soon.

“We want all our partners to be present during the programme,” he said.

The director-general said that the agency targeted over one million enrolees in the first one year of its take-off.

