Court adjourns ex-Army General’s suit against Lagos govt. until Wednesday

By Taiye Agbaje

Abuja, July 16, 2020 The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, fixed July 22 for definite hearing in a suit brought by Major General AbdulRauf Tijjani (rtd) against Lagos Government.

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter following the confirmation that parties involved in the suit had filed and exchanged necessary court processes to join issues with one another.

Recalls that Justice Ekwo had, on July 13, requested lawyers involved in the matter to brief the court on the position of his directive that papers relating to the suit must be filed and exchanged to pave way for full blown hearing of the matter.

The plaintiff, who stood for himself, confirmed to the court that he had filed and served his processes on all the respondents.

Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, who was counsel to the Lagos Government, the state governor and Kasheem Adeniji, SAN, a former Attorney General of Lagos, also confirmed to the court that all his papers in respect of the case had been filed and served on the plaintiff.

The judge, in a short ruling, said that with the conclusion of the filing and serving of all applications in the matter, the stage was set for definite hearing of the suit.

Ekwo then fixed July 22 for definite hearing and warned that any party not in court on the date would have his processes adopted by the court as required by law.

NAN reports that Alhaji Tijjani had dragged the Lagos Government, National Judicial Council (NJC), the Federal High Court and other respondents to court challenging the alleged injustice perpetrated against him by officials of Lagos State and a serving judge of the Federal High Court.

The plaintiff is specifically challenging the alleged sabotage of the execution of a court judgment which returned his landed property in Lagos to him.

In the fundamental human rights suit instituted in Abuja, the former Army General prayed Justice Inyang Ekwo to order Lagos Government and the governor to pay him a cumulative compensation of N8 billion as damages for alleged injustice suffered in the hands of Lagos officials. (NAN)

