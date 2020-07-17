CIIN to inaugurate Oyegunle as 50th President

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, July 17, 2020 The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) on Friday said it would inaugurate Mr Muftau Oyegunle as its 50th President and Chairman of the Council, virtually on July 21.

In a statement made available to the Newsmen in Lagos, the institute said that Oyegunle would be sworn-in following the expiration of the two-year tenure of the outgoing President, Mr Eddie Efekoha.

The council said that Oyegunle’s path to the presidency of CIIN was replete with his acts of dedication and service to the institute in various capacities for over 26 years.

It noted that Oyegunle was the Chairman, CIIN Kaduna Branch, from 1994 to 1996 and was voted into CIIN council in 2009 where he remained a member until date.

“Prior to his forthcoming investiture as President, he served as the Deputy President of CIIN and Chairman, College of Insurance and Financial Studies.

“In his 26 years as a member of the institute and governing council, he has served as the Treasurer and Chairman of the Board of the College of Insurance and Financial Management.

“He has equally played very active roles in the Education, Examination and Finance and General Purpose Committees of the Institute,’’ CIIN said.

According to the Institute, Oyegunle was born in Makurdi to Alhaji Oseni Oyegunle and Madam Adesola Oyegunle.

It said that he began his educational sojourn at St. Peter’s Anglican Primary School, Ile –Ife, Osun, for his primary school education and proceeded to Origbo Anglican Grammar School and Adeola Odutola College, Ijebu-Ode, for his Secondary and Higher School Certificate education respectively.

“Oyegunle gained admission into the University of Ibadan to study Sociology and obtained a B.sc Hons in Sociology in 1982.

“He equally completed the requirements for an MBA in Human Resource Management in 2002,’’ the institute added.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...