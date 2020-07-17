Buhari salutes Prof. Charles Egbu, Nigerian named VC of Varsity in UK

Abuja, July 17, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the news of appointment of Professor Charles Egbu, from Anambra State, as Vice Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, United Kingdom.

The president made his feelings known in a congratulatory message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari felicitated with the academic, who is the first black person appointed helmsman of a ranked university in the UK, urging him to continue to proudly hold the flag of Nigeria aloft in all his endeavours in the elevated position.

“With wide experience as Pro-Chancellor at the University of East London, Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University, and stints at University of Salford, University College London, Glasgow Caledonian University, Leeds Beckett University, among others, I have no doubt that you will acquit yourself creditably once again in this new assignment,” he said.

According to him, Egbu, a foremost Quantity Surveyor with 12 books and over 350 publications to his credit, is a worthy example of an industrious Nigerian, whom the younger generation should adopt as a role model.

He urged the new VC, who assumes office in November, to build on the strong foundations laid by his predecessors at the university, where he is equally an alumnus.

