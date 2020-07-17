APC suspends chairman in Akwanga LG

By Sunday John

Lafia, July 17, 2020 Officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State says they have suspended the party’s local government chairman, Mr Micha Magaji, for alleged anti -party activities and corruption.

This is announced in a document signed by Ibrahim Mamuku, Vice-Chairman of APC from Anchor Ward and 17 other officials made available on Friday in Lafia.

The document indicated that some of the allegations included alleged disloyalty to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the state and other stakeholders in the party.

It further alleged that Magaji had allegedly embezzled funds meant for office rent.

The letter announced that officials from Anchor Ward asserted that the suspension was to pave way for proper investigation of the offences and prompt action.

But Magaji denied all the allegations, insisting that he never engaged in any anti -party activity.

Magaji said he had reported the issue to party stakeholders from the area that were addressing the matter.(

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...