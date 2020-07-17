Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo continues to increase

The number of confirmed cases of Ebola in Brazzaville, the capital city of the Democratic Republic of Congo has now exceeded the total number recorded during their last outbreak in 2018. The continuous increase is giving WHO and Partners a major concern as thy face critical funding gaps.

The most recent out of Ebola in DRC which is the 11th was confirmed on 1 June 2020 following the discovery of a cluster of cases in Mbandaka arear of Equateur province. The outbreak further spread to six health zones, with 56 cases recorded, with 53 being confirmed and 3 probable cases. The city of Mbandaka and its environs was also the site of the country’s 9th Ebola outbreak which lasts May to July 2018 with 54 confirmed cases.

Who Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, stated that “Responding to Ebola in the midst of the ongoing CVID-19 pandemic is complex but we must not let COVID-19 distract us from tackling other pressing health threats.”

He further added that “The current Ebola outbreak is running into headwinds because cases are scattered across remote areas in dense rain forests. This makes for a costly response as ensuring that responders and supplies reach affected populations is extremely challenging.”

The ongoing Ebola response is also said to be facing shortages in funding. Up till now, WHO has mobilized US$1.75 million, which will last only a few more weeks. In order to make certain all affected communities receive key services including health education and community engagement, vaccination, testing, contact tracing and treatment, added support is needed to rapidly scale up the efforts of WHO, DRC’s health authorities and partners.

More than 12,000 people have received vaccination in six weeks. The vaccination started four days following the declaration of the outbreak, with 90% of the vaccinators being members of the local community.

WHO, along with the country’s Ministry of Health and partners, has been engaging with communities to increase understanding of the virus and local support for response activities. More than 40,000 households have been visited by community health workers and more than 273,000 people have been provided with health and safety information.

