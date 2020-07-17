21 ships discharging petrol, other items at Lagos ports – NPA

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, July 17, 2020 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said that 21 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging petroleum products and food items.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the Newsmen in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as frozen fish, general cargo, containers, bulk sugar, buckwheat, ethanol, bulk gas, inballast and fuel.

NPA said that 18 other ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers and fuel.

The authority said it was expecting 14 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from July 17 to July 27.

It said that the ships contained general cargo, buckwheat, bulk sugar, base oil, bulk pet coke, bulk fertiliser, frozen fish, containers and automobile gasoline.

The ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

