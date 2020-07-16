Use skills acquired to fight poverty, Coordinator tells outgoing NYSC corps members

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, July 16, 2020 The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Kano, Hajiya Aisha Tata, on Thursday urged outgoing Batch B stream II corps members to use the skills acquired during their service to establish their own businesses.

Tata made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), during the low key passing out ceremony of 2, 677 corps members in Kano.

According to her, if they utilise the opportunity to establish their own businesses, it will make them self-reliant and also contribute in reducing poverty in their society.

She said, “They should know that getting a job nowadays is not easy, therefore, they should not rely on government job, they should be job givers, not job seekers.

“If they establish their own businesses, they can employ others to work under them, and those working under them can also establish their businesses later”.

Tata urged parents and guardians to support their children with capital, so that they can establish their own businesses.

She said that out of the 2, 677 corps members completing their service, 1, 715 were male, while 962 were female.

According to her, six other corps members were to repeat their service year for absconding from their places of primary assignment, while 15 would have theirs extended by three to six months.

She said that one corps member lost his life during the service year, but the parents did not disclose the cause of his death to the NYSC.

NAN reports that the passing out of the corps members was conducted strictly in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...