Stanbic Bank donates COVID-19 Test Kits to NIMR

By Kemi Akintokun

Lagos, July 16, 2020 Prof. Babatunde Salako, the Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, on Thursday commended the management of Stanbic IBTC Bank for donating COVID-19 testing kits to the institute.

Salako, while appreciating the Bank through the institute twitter handle, stressed the need for private organisations’ support to augment the government efforts toward flattening the COVID-19 curve.

He said: “As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts and the desire to increase COVID-19 testing efforts in Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC, represented by Mr Adebanjo Otukomaya, Zone Head, Lagos Mainland and Dr Sylvanus Jatto, donated the test kits to NIMR.”

The director-general expressed hope for further collaboration with the bank and other well meaning organisations, adding that NIMR would not relent in its various commitments toward curbing the pandemic.

Also, Dr Sylvanus Jatto, the Medical and Wellness Consultant at Stanbic IBTC, said the donation was in recognition of NIMR’s drive through COVID-19 testing efforts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institute started a drive through testing of COVID-19 on March 30.

NIMR was established in 1977 to conduct research on diseases of public health importance in Nigeria.

