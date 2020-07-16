Powerful PDP Backed River state governor Wike Hijacks Nunieh, former NDDC Boss from APC-led Police Siege

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, on Thursday, bulldozed his way through and rescued former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joi Nunieh, from a siege laid to her Port Harcourt residence by a team of Police team.

Riding in his convoy, Wike rushed to Nunieh’s house in the Old GRA section of Port Harcourt, where a team of Mobile Police armed policemen drawn from Squadron 13 had barricaded her house, and took her to the government house.

The siege is coming a few days after Nunieh accused the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, of trying to molest her sexually and other sundry allegations bordering on corruption at the commission.

She alleged that Akpabio removed her from the office because she did not dance to his tunes.

On her day of the inauguration, she said that Akpabio had told her: “Madam MD if you do not do what I say, the same pen that I used to sign your letter of appointment, it will be the same letter that I will use to remove”.

Nunieh is an indigene of Rivers State. After Nunieh’s outburst against Akpabio Wike had declared that the state would defend her, being a daughter of the State.

Details coming…

