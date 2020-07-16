Police nab 2 over alleged culpable homicide in Niger

By Aminu Garko
Minna, July 16, 2020 (Naija247news) The Police Command in Niger has arrested two suspects over alleged culpable homicide in Lavun Local Government Area of the state.
The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Minna.
Abiodun said on June 24, at about 15:00 hours, based on information received, Police Operatives attached to SARS, Minna, arrested one Abdulkadir Alhaji Ibrahim, 25, of Fulani camp, Doko village and Abubakar Idris a.k.a Kullel 29, of Dabban village all of Lavun Local Government Area.
“The two suspects conspired among themselves and lured one Hauwa Alhaji Saidu, aged 18 years, of Fulani camp Kpada village via Patigi Kwara State to Effa village in Lavun local government area where she was attacked and killed by the suspects with their cutlass.
“Some parts of the deceased’s body were severed and taken away to unknown destination, while her remains were abandoned in the bush.
“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime,” the PPRO said.
He said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

