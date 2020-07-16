Laos reports 113 new cases of dengue fever Fever

Vientiane, July 16, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) The Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 113 more cases of dengue fever , bringing the total number of infections to 3,202.

Some 3,202 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever and eight deaths were recorded, Center of Information and Education for Health under the ministry said in a statement.

The highest number of dengue patients were reported in the Lao capital Vientiane with 678, while 401 cases were recorded in Vientiane province, and 359 cases in Bolikhamxay province.

The eight deaths included three in Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay, and one each in Khammuan, Xayaboury and Xieng Khuang province.

Lao health authorities had urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.

According to the World Health Organisation, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging mosquito-borne diseases with Thailand, Laos, The Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences.

The number of cases in the western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years

