Kyari tasks new PPMC board on energy sufficiency

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Abuja, July 10, 2020 The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has charged the newly reconstituted Board of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) to sustain an all-season availability of products across the country.

Kyari made the call in a statement signed by the corporation’s spokesman Dr Kennie Obateru, in Abuja, on Friday.

Kyari spoke while inaugurating the new board of the corporation’s downstream subsidiary at the NNPC Towers.

He said that PPMC was a vital asset critical to the delivery of the corporation’s constitutional responsibility of energy sufficiency to the nation.

“The PPMC is the live wire of our country’s energy supply system.

“It is not just a business, but a major strategic asset of this corporation operating in line with the provisions of the laws of the country which says that NNPC must guarantee energy sufficiency for this country,” he said.

He urged members of the new board to guide the company’s management in deepening its focus on commerciality for greater value addition to the shareholders.

He said the company had huge potential that could help it overcome the challenges posed by the current COVID-19 pandemic and oil price fluctuations.

He noted that its network of structure and competence for handling efficient products distribution nationwide were second to none in the country.

He commended the Management of PPMC for the recent encouraging performance as reported in the audited financial statement and urged the team to improve on it.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of PPMC, Mr Musa Lawan, said that the company under his watch would continue to focus on profitability and efficiency in marketing refined petroleum products.

He emphasised that energy security would continue to be a top priority as the company continues on the path of automation of its services.

The reconstituted board of PPMC is made up of the NNPC Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, as Chairman; Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, Ms Lawrencia Ndupu, as Alternate Chairman and Mr Ibrahim Bello, as Secretary.

Also,Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Mr Adokiye Tombomieye; and Managing Director of PPMC, Mr Musa Lawan.

Others members are Group General Manager, Corporate Planning & Strategy, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan; Group General Manager, Accounts, Isiaku Abdullahi; Executive Director, Shared Services, PPMC, Mr Kola Otitonaiye and Executive Director, Commercial, PPMC, Mr Naheem Adio

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...