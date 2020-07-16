Kebbi State Govt. condoles with Zuru Emirate over ex-lawmaker’s death

By Muhammad Lawal

Birnin Kebbi, July 16, 2020 The Kebbi State Government has condoled with Emir of Zuru, retired Maj.-Gen. Sani Sami and the people of Zuru Emirate over the death of Abdullahi Dan-Alkali (Durumbun Zuru).

Dan-Alkali, who passed away on July 15, was a former lawmaker that represented Zuru, Danko-Wasagu, Sakaba and Fakai Federal constituency in the National Assembly from 2011 to 2015.

Murtala Gotomo, Information Officer, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, made this known in a statement to news men, in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said the condolence was conveyed through the Secretary to Kebbi State Government, Babale Umar-Yauri.

The SSG said the deceased lawmaker died after a brief illness five days after his son’s death, Bashar Abdullahi, who lost his life in a ghastly motor accident last Sunday on Zaria-Kaduna road.

Umar-Yauri prayed Allah to forgive their shortcomings, grant them Jannatul Firdausi and give the family and people of Zuru Emirate the fortitude to bear the loss.

He described the death of Dan-Alkali as a great loss, not only to the Zuru Emirate and Kebbi State, but also to the entire nation in view of his contribution to national development.

