Gov. Sule condoles Maku’s family over killing of nephew, niece

By Isaac Ukpoju

Gudi (Nasarawa State), July 16, 2020 Gov. Abdullahi of Nasarawa on Thursday commiserated with the family of the former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku, over the killing of his nephew and niece by unknown gunmen.

Sule, who was in Gudi, Akwanga Local Governent area, to condole with the family on Thursday, vowed that his administration would spare no effort in tackling violent crimes in the state.

He said that the meeting of no fewer than 70 graded traditional rulers, heads of security agencies and community leaders held on Wednesday in Lafia was a critical step toward checking violent crimes.

He prayed to God to grant the souls of the deceased officer and his sister rest.

Maku, a former minister of Information, who spoke on behalf of the family, thanked the governor for the visit.

He called for sustained efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

NAN reports that unknown gunmen on Tuesday stormed the Gudi village residence of Mr Usman Salisu-Maku, elder brother to the former minister, killed his son and daughter, Salisu Usman, and Sa’datu Usman.

Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the slain Salisu was a Superintendent in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) serving in Nasarawa State, while Sa’datu was a pharmacist.

Nansel said that the gunmen also took away Mrs Asma’u Usman, the wife of the deceased officer during the operation.(

