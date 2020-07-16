Ekiti gives Aug. 3 as new date for resumption of graduating classes

Ariwodola Idowu

Ado-Ekiti, July 15, 2020, (NAN) The Ekiti State Government on Wednesday announced the change in resumption of students in graduating classes at both public and private schools from July 20 to Aug. 3.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr Foluso Daramola, gave this new date during a media chart in Ado-Ekiti.

Daramola said that the South-West states held virtual meeting where each state was told to plan for resumption of school..

He said that pupils in primary 6 and students in JSS 3, SSS 3 were to resume on the new date.

Daramola advised parents and guardians to provide three face masks each, for their children and wards, while government would make available all protective materials needed to fight COVID-19 to public schools.

The commissioner said that any private school with two gates must close one to control movement in and out of the school.

He also said that authorities of private primary and secondary schools should make available other materials required to contain the virus.

Daramola said government had also banned the use of school buses by private schools to convey pupils and students to their various schools, saying the action was in line with social distancing protocol.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resumption was coming after four months closure by government, occasioned by the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi in June announced, via a statewide broadcast that the schools would reopen to graduating classes on July 20.

NAN reports that the governor had also said the school resumption would be in phases, starting with students in terminal classes (SSS3, JSS3 and Primary 6) to prepare for their exams while other classes would be gradually absorbed as schools meet all requirements to accommodate them.

