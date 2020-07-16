COVID-19: GTBank reiterates commitment to safeguarding lives, livelihoods

By Lydia Ngwakwe

Lagos, July 16, 2020 (NAN) Mr Segun Agbaje, Chief Executive Officer, Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) has expressed the bank’s commitment in helping businesses and authorities in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Agbaje said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos that the bank would continue to give back to society and add value to lives.

“ As we continue to navigate the fallout of the pandemic, the imperative of our time as an organisation remain safeguarding our lives and livelihoods.

“This means that we will continue to lead from the frontlines by protecting employees, serving customers wherever they may be, helping businesses make it through these uncertain times and supporting authorities in combatting the pandemic,” he said.

The CEO said the bank felt very humble to be conferred with the “Euromoney Award of Excellence in Leadership Africa”.

The award, by Euromoney Magazine, is a premier category set up to recognise banks around the world, playing pivotal role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel very humble to receive the Excellence in Leadership in Africa Award and proud to be named Nigeria’s Best Bank for a record tenth time.

“These awards reflect what we are all about at GTBank — giving back to society and adding value to people’s lives.

“They are also testaments to our commitment to always be there for customers and communities as beacon of hope, engine of progress and a platform for enriching lives,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the magazine gave reasons behind the conferment of the award.

“One of the first things Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank did with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is to get in touch with local authorities to see how the bank can help.

” Recognising that the pandemic will stretch the public healthcare system, the bank partnered with local authorities to set up a care facility for people with COVID-19.

“GTBank also granted small and medium-sized enterprises a grace period of 90 days which has since been extended by a further three months on all loan payments,” it said.

It said that the bank also developed other resources to help SMEs better understand and navigate the impact of the pandemic.

