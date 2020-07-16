Council commends Plateau State on research on COVID-19 drugs

By Chinenye Offor

Abuja, July, 16, 2020 The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has commended Plateau State for putting together a research team that has made significant breakthrough in search for cure of COVID-19.

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the Council, commended the State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

Runsewe said that Lalong had been in the forefront of efforts to find a cure for COVID-19 and described his effort as a demonstration of service to humanity.

He said that with the level of work done by the research team, he was optimistic that Plateau State was set to give the world a drug for COVID-19.

He also lauded the research team headed by Prof. Noel Wannag for its energy and commitment which had resulted in the production of a potential drug for COVID-19.

He said that when the testing processes were over and the drugs finally certified for use, Plateau State Government and the research team would go down in history as saviours of the world from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research team set by the Plateau governor consisted of experts with the mandate to search for conventional and alternative drug for the treatment and cure of COVID-19.

The team was also to design treatment protocol for the disease from herbal and medicinal products Plateau state was endowed with.

Unveiling the outcome of the research work, Prof. Noel Wannag, said that three potential COVID-19 drugs formulated from plant materials indigenous to the state had shown anti-viral activities with possible cure for the pandemic.

He said that the drugs would undergo further analysis to determine their efficacy before being launched for use by humans

