Community Policing Committees inaugurated in Edo

By Deborah Coker

Benin, July 16, 2020 (Naija247news) The Police Command in Edo on Thursday inaugurated the Community Policing Committees for the area commands, local government areas and divisional levels.

Inaugurating the committees in Benin, Mr Paul Yakadi, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 5, said that the increasing crime rate in the country called for concern.

Yakadi said in view of this, there was the need for Nigerians to come together to address and curtail the menace.

He said that the increasing rate of crimes across the country prompted government and the Inspector General of Police to come up with the idea of community policing.

The AIG said community policing would build trust and confidence between the communities and the police as well as reduce crimes.

According to him, the committees will help to enforce the law in the various communities.

He urged the committee members at the various levels to work hard towards curtailing crimes in the state.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Johnson Kokumo, said that the communities in the state had been in partnership with the command in policing their environments.

“It is this partnership that we want to formalise. However rules and regulations will suffice to guide community policing.

“The new concept of community policing their areas is for synergy in carrying out constituted responsibilities”, he said.

He said the Oba of Benin would co-chair the committee at the state level, while traditional rulers and the Divisionnal Police Officers (DPOs) would co-chair them at the local government area and divisional levels respectively.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration has been in the forefront of developing the concept of community policing.

Obaseki, represented by Mr Josie Ogedegbe, Chairman, Igueben Local Government Area, said the fight against crime in society was a joint task which required the contributions of all.

The governor emphasised that police could not perform effectively without information.

He appealed to the public to always volunteer information which could help the law enforcement agents to combat crimes and criminality in the country. (

