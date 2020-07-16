Anambra reassures farmers of support to access credit facilities

By Joy Mbachi

Awka, July 16, 2020 Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, Anambra Commissioner for Agriculture on Thursday reassured farmers in the state of government’s readiness to support them in accessing available credit facilities.

Onukwuba, who gave the reassurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Awka, said the state government would continue to provide the platforms for productive farmer education.

According to him, it is important for farmers to access information that will enable them to take advantage of available credit facilities.

“As a government, we shall continue to provide the platforms for farmers to be educated and informed about how to access credit facilities for agricultural purposes.

“We are a government that has a strong will to eradicate hunger and poverty and to support farmers is a good way of achieving this goal,” he said.

The commissioner said that banks and commodity associations in the state had been urged to play front-line role in properly informing farmers.

“We have a good working relationship with the two bodies, I am optimistic that they will partner the government in this direction,” he said.

Onukwuba urged farmers in the state to always seek relevant information from the state ministry of agriculture before taking steps to access loans.

The commissioner further urged farmers to form cooperative groups in order to be recognised for assistance, saying “such groups are important in tracing farmers within the state.”

“It is easier to get credit facilities as a cooperative group than as an individual,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...