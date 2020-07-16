Adamawa High Court, Customary Court get new Chief Registrars

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, July 16, 2020 The Adamawa Judicial Service Commission has approved the appointments of two substantive Chief Registrars (CRs) for the state High Court and Customary Court of Appeal, respectively.

Hindatu Lamorde, the Secretary of the commission, confirmed the two appointments in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

Lamorde said that the approval was made at the commission’s 173 meeting held in Yola on Thursday.

She said that Christopher Mapeo was appointed the substantive CR, High Court, while Momsisuri Odo was appointed the CR, Customary Court of Appeal.

She said that Mapeo was an acting CR, while Odo was the Deputy CR (DCR) before their elevation.

Lamorde also announced the appointment of Adabala Nicholas as DCR, Customary Court of Appeal.

He said that Nicholas was until his appointment a Senior Registrar, Legal Assistant with the Customary Court of Appeal.

She said that all the appointments were with immediate effect.

