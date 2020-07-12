Uzodimma Urges Imo Council Chairmen to be Good Ambassadors

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Friday met with the Interim Management Committee Chairmen of the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Imo State with a call to be good ambassadors of the government. He admonished them to activate effective representation at the LGAs through the support of their councillors to function maximally.

The Governor gave the charge at the Executive Council Chambers, Owerri, where he equally gave approval to request of the IMC Chairmen to bring back the junior staff of the Local Governments to resume duty on the conditions of their ability to ensure the enforcement and total adherence to all the COVID-19 protocols.

He emphasized that any IMC Chairman thinking of the resumption of the junior staff must ensure the provisions of temperature checks, wash hand buckets, face mask, and the possibility of social distancing as extant measures that will ensure that the live of Local Government Staff are not jeopardized.

The meeting which is the first with the IMC Chairmen since their inauguration in April allowed the Governor the opportunity to imbue in the chairmen the essence of service delivery and the need to implement the vision document of government at the grassroots level.

Governor Uzodimma told them that their job is mainly to secure live and property and the reason they have always got his approval on all their applications in that direction. He charged them to be law abiding, ensure they are focused and to discourage any attempt to manipulate the payroll of their staff. “You must be prudent in funds management,” he advised.

The Governor assured them that he will encourage all joint project programmes that will enhance improved infrastructure at the State and Local Government levels. He warned that the days when council funds were shared to godfathers as against provisions of critical infrastructure such as portable water, light, good roads, health care services and others are over.

He insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party and Government in Power from Federal to State and Local Government has provided more empowerment and development to the people more than any other Government in the past, and urged the chairmen to take advantage of that to develop their areas.

The Governor also directed the IMC Chairmen to distribute the excess palliatives in their warehouses to the people and even make arrangements to collect the last tranche from Government.

He encouraged them not to be scared by the initial challenges they met on ground but to put in their best in order not to disappoint the grassroots people whose welfare is in their hands.

Presenting the IMC Chairmen to the Governor, the Special Adviser on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Mrs. Rubby Emele said they came to familiarize themselves with the feelings, vision and mission of the Governor that appointed them and to ask for policy direction as it concerns the day-to-day running of the Local Councils in the State.

Chairman of ALGON, Imo State who is also the Chairman of Oru West Local Government Area, Hon. Wille Okoliogwo thanked the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve Imo people at the helm of affairs of the third tier of government.

He informed the Governor that since their appointment and inauguration in April 2020, they have on their own tried to do their best to make Imo people happy. He noted that they participated in their LGA verifications of workers and acknowledged the rot as was contained in the report submitted by the committee to the Governor.

On behalf of his colleagues, Okoliogwo acknowledged the receipt of the first and second tranches of the palliatives from the State government, receipt of two security vehicles and an Ambulance to each of the 27 LGAs aimed at improving security and health of the people at the grassroots.

He expressed gratitude that their request for funds to clean up their councils which were in a dilapidated state when they assumed office was granted them and that the 27 LGAs today are wearing a new look in line with the 3R mantra of the shared prosperity government.

To crown it all, the IMC Chairmen in unionism requested for approval for the junior staff of the local governments to resume duty to facilitate their day-to-day efficiency. The request was approved by the Governor.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, and other members of the State Executive Council.

