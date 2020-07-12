COVID-19: Fidelity Bank donates food items to Adamawa govt

Yola, July 11, 2020 Fidelity Bank Plc has donated food items to Adamawa Government as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to ease COVID-19 lockdown hardship in the state.

Dr Musa Tarimbuka, North East Regional Head of the bank, presented the items on Monday in Yola.

“As a bank, we believe that being socially responsible is the most effective way to bring about change in any society.

“Supporting lives of Nigerians is among the responsibility of the bank in Adamawa in order to complement government efforts of sustainable economic growth,” Tarimbuka said.

He noted that, if individuals and corporate bodies could play their own social responsibility, the nation would rise above its current challenges.

He added that the bank had impacted positively on the lives and communities across the country, especially in the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Adamawa Government, Mrs Lami Fintiri, the Wife of the Governor, thanked the bank for the donation.

She appreciated the gesture and commended the effort of the bank for impacting positively on the lives of the people of the state.

She called on other banks to emulate the Fidelity Bank’s gesture to improve the living condition of less privileged in the state. (

