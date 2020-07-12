Chevron reiterates commitment to STEM education

Lagos, July 11, 2020: As part of the efforts to promote quality science education in Nigeria and
other parts of Africa, Chevron co-sponsored the inaugural edition of the Summer Engineering
Academy (SEA) virtual conference, organized by the Africa Leadership Academy (ALA). This
initiative is designed for highly motivated and talented high school students from Nigeria and
Angola, who are interested in a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics
(STEM).
A total of 18 students (15 Nigerians and 3 Angolans) from various high schools participated at
the event and generated proposals for which they tried to gain investment support by tackling the
“Engineering Design Challenge” question: What technology would help my community
navigate an epidemic?
Chevron has partnered with ALA since 2016 to support the AfriSTEM programme which is
designed to establish an AfriSTEM center of excellence through the recruitment and funding of
STEM scholars into ALA’s Diploma programme. A group of Nigerian students at the virtual
event won the best presentation award.
Highlighting the objectives of the event, Mr. Monday Ovuede, Director, CNL/NNPC Joint
Venture, who was one of the judges at the conference’s final presentation, conveyed Chevron’s
continued commitment to the development of STEM education in Nigeria and other parts of
Africa.
“I think the Nigerian students’ performance at the event shows that Nigeria has young talents
with the drive and ability for critical thinking. What we need is to continue to support and
replicate events like this by providing the necessary artisan and technical support to enable our
talented youths to bring their ideas into reality,” he stated.
Mr. Ovuede, who described Chevron’s involvement in the programmes as apt and valuable,
advocated the establishment of technical competition among Nigerian and African universities in
different fields related to STEM to further boost development of the country and the continent.
Also speaking at the gathering, Pedro Cesaltino, Manager, Chevron South Africa Business Unit
and the guest Speaker at the closing ceremony of the event, noted that the Summer Engineering
Academy represents for the young people a very unique opportunity to be part of what’s going
on in the world, and set themselves up to make a big difference.
Explaining further on Chevron’s commitment to STEM, CNL’s General Manager, Policy,
Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn highlighted some of the initiatives
embarked upon by Chevron and its partners to advance STEM education in Nigeria. According
to him, these efforts include the investment by Chevron and the Agbami parties, of about N8.4
billion on the Agbami Medical and Engineering Professional Scholarships (AMEPS). “Since
inception, over 16,300 students from all the states of Nigeria have benefitted from the Agbami
Medical and Engineering Scholarships, which has recorded a total of 715 first class graduates.
The Agbami parties have also donated 39 science laboratories and nine hybrid libraries to
schools in different parts of the country,” he noted.
Mr. Brikinn stated that since 2016, Chevron and its Agbami parties have been organizing STEM
symposiums and exhibitions in Nigeria with the objective to identify challenges and
opportunities in Nigeria’s STEM education reforms and provide strategies to ensure that STEM
education is elevated to a national priority.
