We’ll make Kogi safe from crime, criminality, Govt. assures citizens

Lokoja, July 10, 2020 (NAN) The Kogi government has restated its commitment to ensuring that the state is safe from all forms of crime and criminality.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Lokoja.

He stressed the need for all stakeholders and citizens to come together and rededicate themselves to the system that had earned Kogi commendations as one of best states in the area of security.

”It is time for all of us to come together to rededicate ourselves and thrust our trust in the system that has earned us commendations as one of the best states in the area of security.

”The latest onslaught against our state and our people is unfortunate and sad. We stand with the families that lost their loved ones and breadwinners to the cowards in the garbs of criminals. They won’t lose their lives in vain.

”The state government wishes to also allay the fears of travellers on our roads. Our style is not different from the global standards, which stipulate that security strategies must not become a public product.

”But we are doing everything any responsible government should do to ensure security of lives and property of our people,” Fanwo said.

He sympathised with the armed forces for the personnel who were lost to the men of the underworld.

The commissioner assured that the losses would not bend government’s resolve to make the state a hard place for criminals to perpetrate their heinous crimes.

”It is no time for anyone to spread rumours and trade blames or release travel directories that could drive fears into our people.

”This administration, under the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello, will change the narrative in a couple of days,” Fanwo said.

He assured that high level security plans and strategies had been put in place to reappraise the situation and devise new security architecture to address the ugly trend.

The commissioner added: ”Our security agents have the capacity to stamp the pockets of criminal activities out of the state. We are winning the war.

”We urge the people of Kogi to support our efforts, plans and the security agencies in order to reestablish our capacity to ensure security across the state.

”To our people, government is with you.

Our roads are safe, as security personnel have been deployed to handle the emerging threats and for effective intelligence gathering to ensure that our people are safe while travelling on our roads.” (NAN)

