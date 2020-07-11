Sokoto Govt. targets poultry farming to improve IGR – Official

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Sokoto, July 9, 2020 The Sokoto State Government on Thursday says it is targeting poultry farming to support its commitment toward improving the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Prof. Rabi’u Alkali, the Special Advisor to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Poultry Development, said that the agency is working closely with various investors to ensure the establishment of poultry feed and hatchery industries in the state.

Alkali spoke when he received the state House of Assembly Committee on Animal Health and Fisheries Development during n an oversight function.

He said: “We have reached out and established all necessary contacts with various investors in our quest toward establishing standard industries for the poultry feed and hatchery.

“These are industries that, when established, will be able to hatch no fewer than 100,000 poultry in a week with a virgin feed mill to ease the hardship of poultry feed in the state.

“Moreover, when established, we will be able to produce for the entire state and the neighbouring states of Kebbi and Zamfara, to enhance our revenue generation,” he said.

The special advisor added that the state government was doing all it takes to improve the living standard of the people.

The Committee Chairman, Alhaji Umar Sahabi (PDP-Binji), reassured of the assembly’s commitment toward supporting all government policies and programmes. (NAN)

