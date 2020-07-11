Seplat Petroleum appoints new Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Lagos, July 10, 2020 The Board of Directors, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (Seplat) has announced the appointment of Mr Emeka Onwuka as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Company, joining the Seplat board effective August 1.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, the Company Secretary and Chief Governance Compliance Officer, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Onwuchekwa said that Onwuka had over 30 years experience in financial services within Sub-Saharan Africa.

She said that he had also acted as the voice and face of major financial institutions in Nigeria as former Group Managing Director and CEO of Diamond Bank Plc and former Chairman of Enterprise Bank Limited.

“Mr Onwuka is a Partner at Andersen Tax Nigeria and holds various Board positions as Chairman; FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited; Director FMDQ Holdings Limited; Director, Ecobank Nigeria Limited and Director, Bharti Airtel Nigeria.

Mr Onwuka received his B.SC. in Political Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and holds an MBA from the University of Benin.

“He is a Chartered Accountant, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria. He has attended executive programs at the Lagos Business School, Wharton Business School and Harvard Business School, among others,” she said

According to Onwuchekwa ,the Board of Seplat is confident that the wealth of knowledge and experience the new Chief Financial Director brings will be a great addition to the company.

She noted that the announcement of the Onwuka’s appointment was being made in accordance with Rule 4 of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Amended Listing Rules.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...