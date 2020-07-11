NSCDC parades 17 suspects over criminal activities in Nasarawa

By Olukayode Babalola

Lafia, July 10, 2020 (NAN) Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command on Friday paraded 17 suspected criminals for various offences committed in some parts of the state.

Mr Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, Commander of NSCDC in the state made this known while parading the suspects in Lafia.

Mahmoud-Fari said the suspects committed crimes such as rape, theft, cybercrime and vandalism.

He explained that five of the suspects were arrested for rape, one for armed robbery, two for vandalism, seven for theft and the remaining two for cybercrime and criminal breach of trust.

“We have five suspected rapists. The worst part is that one of them is suspected of raping a six-year-old girl while another raped a seven-year-old girl.

“The other one impregnated a 13-year-old girl and one suspected homosexual who defiled an 11-year-old boy.

“Then we have one suspected case of armed robbery, and two suspected vandals who vandalised railway materials. We also have seven suspected theft of different kinds.

“We have two cyber criminals who use their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards to withdraw money from people’s accounts,” he said.

Mahmoud-Fari said that most of them had already confessed to the crimes and would soon be charged to court to face justice.

“Most of them were arrested in Lafia excluding those who use their ATM cards to withdraw money from accounts. One was arrested in Keffi, another in Lafia,” he said.

The NSCDC commander gave an assurance that the command would continue to work hard to rid the society of criminal elements.

He, however, appealed to the public for support through useful information on activities of criminal elements in their communities. (NAN)

