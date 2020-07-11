NPA expects 14 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

Lagos, July 11, 2020 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 14 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Saturday to July 25.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained containers, general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, bulk salt, ethanol, base oil, bulk pet coke, bulk fertiliser and Jet fuel.

NPA reports that 18 ships had arrived the ports and waiting to berth with container and general cargo.

Also, the organisation said that 17 other ships were at the ports discharging container, bulk wheat, general cargo, automobile gasoline, inballast, butane gas, base oil and frozen fish.

