Edo 2020: Group mobilizes women for Obaseki’s reelection

Benin, July 10, 2020 A group, Edo Women League, on Friday unveiled plans to mobilise women to cast their votes for Gov. Godwin Obaseki in the Sept. 19 Governorship election in the state.

The Leader of the group, Mrs Uwaila Airueghian, told newsmen in Benin that the group would throw its weight behind Obaseki, the PDP candidate because he stood for women empowerment.

Airueghian lauded the various strategies deployed by the Obaseki-led administration to restore the pride and dignity of Edo women.

“Worthy of note, are the efforts undertaken by our amiable governor to discourage illegal migration and human trafficking in our state.

“We have not forgotten the series of sensitisation campaigns by the governor in churches, mosques and the palace of our royal father, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.

“He didn’t stop there. He travelled to Italy and engaged leaders of that country and agencies of the United Nations to garner international support towards solving the problem.

“Obaseki put in place a robust structure that catered to the needs of Libya returnees. All these efforts have been documented and hailed by several development agencies,” she said.

Airueghian also said that the governor appointed over 100 women into positions such as Commissioners, Special Advisers and heads of agencies, among others.

According to her, the state government has made several laws and policies that protect women and the girl-child.

“Obaseki deserves our votes and we will go all out on September 19 to endorse him for another term in office,” she added. (NAN)

