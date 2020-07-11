COVID19: Jos fish grillers lament low patronage

By Zainab Oyekan

Jos,July ,10, 2020 The Chairperson of Fish grillers West of Mines, Jos , Mrs Judith Aba, on Friday said that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the sales of grilled fish in the city.

Aba said this in an interview with our reporter on Friday in Jos.

She said that there was reduction in sales as a result of the pandemic stressing that the situation has affected members of the association.

She said so many people were being careful about eating outside their homes for fear of contracting the virus.

“This is what we do for a living and our families depend on us and we have other responsibilities as well, we don’t know what else to do,” she said.

Aba also lamanted the high cost of fish saying that a carton of tilapia had risen to N21, 000 with 17 to 20 pieces in each carton.

” Before the pandemic, after selling a carton one could make as much as N10,000 toN15000 profit daily but now we make between N5000 to N1000 daily, ” she said.

The chairperson, however, said that she was hopeful that as soon as the health situation improved, sales would get better.

Other grillers who also spoke with NAN also lamented that sales had dropped since the pandemic started.

Miss Beatrice Donatus said that before the pandemic she sold about two to three cartons of fish daily.

“Our current daily sales is half of a carton and some times we don’t even sell at all, ” Danatus said.

Mrs Judith Godfrey said that she usually got orders from banks and social gatherings and could sell three cartons a day, but all that had stopped with the pandemic.

Mrs Plangnan Famu, said that even though there was low patronage she still had to go out to make the little money she could to feed her children.

” I have not been able to sell half a cartoon in three days but we are hopeful because if you stay at home nobody would give you money for food, ” Famu said

