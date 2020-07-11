Buhari condoles with Bishop Kukah over mother’s death

Abuja, July 10, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, on the passing of his mother Janet Hauwa Kukah.
The president’s condolence message was conveyed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.
Buhari also commiserated with members of the family of Kukah, praying almighty God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.
