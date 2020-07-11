Association, SeedCo train farmers on hybrid maize production in Kaduna

Zaria (Kaduna State), July 10, 2020 (NAN) The Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) is collaborating with SeedCo Nigeria in the training of maize farmers in Kaduna state.

The training is in the handling and use of hybrid yield to boost maize production.

At the venue of he event in Zaria, Alhaji Lawal-Maishanu Gazara, state Chairman of the association said that 3,535 farmers would be trainEd at the end of the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that at the maiden training in Zaria, only 35 maize farmers were in attendance.

Gazara said the association had distributed N644.99 million farming inputs to 3,535 farmers in Kaduna State for the 2020 wet season and each farmer got inputs worth N182,461

The chairman noted that the support was the initiative of Central Bank of Nigeria under the CBN/ECO Bank Anchor Borrowers Scheme.

He added that the training of the 3,535 maize farmers would be done in every part of the state.

He added that the initiative was aimed at supporting farmers with inputs towards achieving food security in the country.

In his remarks, Mr Brighton Karume, Production and Processing Manager, Seed Co Nigeria, said Nigeria needed to produce sufficient maize for export.

Karume said there was the need for farmers to engage in the hybrid technology so that the country would become one of the major exporters of maize globally.

Karume said through MAGPAMAN, the company had supplied hybrid maize seedlings to 33 states across the country.

“We are working closely with MAGPAMAN to ensure that farmers who received our seedlings achieve maximum yield,” he said

