Abia Assembly committee unhappy with state of Ohafia General Hospital

By Leonard Okachie

Umuahia, July 10, 2020 The Abia House of Assembly Committee on Health has expressed deep disappointment over the “pitiable condition” of the Ohafia General Hospital.

The committee made the remark on Friday, when its members paid a fact-finding visit to the facility, located at Amaekpu Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area.

Addressing journalists at the end of the visit, the committee Chairman, Mr Stanley Nwabuisi, expressed concern over the level of infrastructural decay and the lack of ammenities at the facility.

Nwabuisi expressed displeasure with the porous security situation in the hospital and lack of commitment among the members of staff, among other lapses.

He said: “We have come, we have looked around and we will go back and sit down as a committee and come up with a report which we will present to the House.

“But from what we have seen so far, we are really not impressed with the way the hospital is being managed.”

Also, Deputy Speaker, Ifeanyi Uchendu, said he raised the case about the hospital as a matter of urgent public importance because it had since stopped functioning.

Uchendu said that the hospital was battling with the challenges of insecurity and power, which, according to him, discourage patients from patronising it.

He said that the doctors and nurses also needed to take their work seriously.

“The hospital is not generating revenue for the state,” Uchendu said.

Earlier, Sunday Okocha, the Doctor-in-Charge of the hospital, described insecurity as the major challenge facing the hospital.

He said: “Some patients, who managed to come here, usually complain that their security is not guaranteed.

“We don’t have light here too. If you come here at night it is very dark.

“We do not have water to work. We don’t have water to wash hands even after examining our patients.

“We manage to buy water from tankers but it is usually not enough to serve us.”

The Chief Matron, Mrs Juliet Ochia, said the hospital did not build any maternity ward, adding that what was in place was improvised.

Ochia said that expectant mothers were only coming to the place for ante-natal but went to other maternity centres for their delivery.

Newsmen say that no patient was on admission at the hospital at the time of the committee’s visit. (NAN)

