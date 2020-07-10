Q1: Nigeria’s exported crude oil from bitumen minerals , others to Netherlands Valued at N396.93 billion

Nigeria’s export trade with the Netherlands, in Q1 2020, was valued at N396.93 billion.

The major export commodities were: Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude valued at N360.70 billion, as well as Good fermented Nigerian cocoa beans, and Superior quality raw cocoa beans, respectively valued at N16.53 billion and N11.22 billion.

Conversely, the value of imports stood at N470.11 billion, with the main commodity imported being Motor Spirits ordinary, valued at N303.65 billion.

Other products imported were Gas oils (N102.82 billion) and Kerosene type jet fuel (N4.52 billion).

