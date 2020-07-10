Nigeria’s exports to India was valued at N637.53 billion In Q1’20

Nigeria’s exports to India was valued at N637.53 billion or 15.61% of total exports during the period under review.

Export trade was largely dominated by Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, Crude (N526.87 billion), Natural gas, liquefied (N91.34 billion) and Sesamum seeds whether or not broken (N7.97 billion).

On the other hand, the value of imports from India stood at N334.53 billion representing 7.92% of total imports.

The largest import commodity from India was motorcycles and cycles, imported CKD by established manufacturers, Kerosene type jet fuel and Vaccines for human medicine valued respectively at N93.97 billion, N24.32 billion and N20.45 billion.

