Nigeria exported petroleum oils worth N402.9 billion to Spain in Q1’20

Nigeria’s total export to Spain was valued at N402.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

The dominant export commodity was Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude valued at N360.44 billion, accounting for 89.46% of total export.

This was followed by Natural gas, liquefied worth N31.97 billion and Partially Refined Oil including Crude oil having undergone primary refinement, valued at N5.29 billion.

Imports from Spain, on the other hand, stood at N39.99 billion.

While Mixed alkylbenzenes & mixed alkylanaphthalenes, valued at N11.41 billion ranked first in imports, Gypsum; anhydrite whether or not coloured, with/without small quantities of accelerators and Other agricultural, horticultural, forestry or bee-keeping machinery n.e.s, worth N2.89 billion and N2.61 billion respectively, were imported during the period under review.

