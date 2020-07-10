Lagos state accounts for 10.8% of Nigeria’s total debt valued at N28.63trn in Q1

Nigerian States and Federal Debt Stock data as at 31st March 2020 reflected that the country’s total public debt portfolio stood at N28.63trn, with Lagos state accounting for 10.8% of total debt for Q1 2020 according to data seen by Naija247news from National Bureau of Statistics.

Further disaggregation of Nigeria’s total public debt showed that N9.99trn or 34.89% of the debt was external while N18.64trn or 65.11% of the debt was domestic.

Similarly, States and FCT domestic debt was put at N4.11trillion with Lagos state accounting for 10.8% of the total domestic debt stock while Yobe State has the least debt stock in this category with a contribution of 0.7%.

