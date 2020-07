Lagos State House of Assembly member, representing Kosofe II, Tunde Braimoh, is dead.

A former chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area, Braimoh was until his death the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy in the Lagos Assembly.

The lawmaker is suspected to have died of COVID-19 complications at the isolation center in Yaba,

