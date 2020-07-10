Kwara Deputy Governor tests negative for COVID-19

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ilorin, July 10, 2020 (NAN) The Kwar Deputy Governor of Kwara and Chairman, Technical Committee on Coronavirus, Mr Kayode Alabi, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Modupe Joel, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, made this known in a statement on Friday in Ilorin

It said that Alabi took the test on Thursday along with all members of his staff, as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

According to the statement, the results of the tests are being awaited.

Alabi, therefore, urged the public to take responsibility and obey all the safety protocols to contain further spread of the virus in the state.

