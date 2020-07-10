INEC threaten political parties on Edo campaigns

On the coming Edo State governorship election, Okoye said 14 political parties conducted primaries and nominated their candidates for the governorship election holding on 19th September 2020.

He said that going by the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, campaign by political parties in public commenced on 21st June 2020 and ends on 17th September 2010, which is 24 hours before polling day as enshrined in Section 99 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as emended).

“Political parties are hereby reminded that in canvassing for votes, they must comply with the commission’s policy on conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the regulations and guidelines governing same.

They must also comply with the guidelines issued by health authorities. “Parties are enjoined to conduct issue-based campaigns in accordance with the regulations and guidelines issued by the commission.

They should appeal to their supporters to shun inflammatory rhetoric and disruptive behaviour capable of breaching the peace.

“The commission is concerned that as campaigns begin, campaign councils rather than candidates and party manifestos are taking centre stage.

“The election should be a contest of ideas and programmes for the people of Edo to make informed decisions for the development of their state,” Okoye said.

