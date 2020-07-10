In Q1’20, Nigeria exported commodities valued at N319.47billion to South Africa

In Q1 2020, Nigeria’s exports to South Africa was valued at N319.47billion, representing 7.8% of total exports.

The major commodities exported during the period were Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude (N318.5 billion).

Technically specified natural rubber, in primary forms or in plates (N0.3billion), Sesamum seeds, whether or not broken (N0.3billion), Ginger, neither crushed nor ground (N0.2 billion) and Refined lead, unwrought (N0.1billion).

On the import side, imports from South Africa were valued at N40.6 billion or 0.96% of total imports during the period under review.

The main commodities imported were Polypropylene, in primary forms (N9.02 billion), Apples, fresh (N2.66billion), Chassis fitted with engines for assembly plants (N2.14billion), Other ships’ derricks; cranes, including cable cranes; mobile lifting frames (N1.54billion) and Others imported by MV assemblers and manufacturers (N1.33 billion).

