In Q1, Petroleum oils was Nigeria’s largest export to China valued at N113.06 billion

Exports to China in Q1 2020 was valued at N113.06 billion.

The largest export commodity to China was Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude valued at N54.19 billion, followed by Natural gas, liquefied and Sesamum seeds, whether or not broken valued at N42.16 billion and N9.31 billion respectively.

On the other hand, the value of import trade from China was valued at N1,109.46 billion accounting for 26.28 % of total import.

Import trade with China was dominated by fully automatic rifles and carbines with single smooth-bore barrels (valued at N51.97 billion), motorcycles and cycles, imported CKD by established manufacturers (N44.82 billion) and Other machine-tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, etc (N39.72 billion).

