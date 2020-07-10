Ali Modu Sherrif Storms APC headquarters in Abuja

A former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sherrif, on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Sherrif, who came in a black G-wagon at about 4.15pm, spent less than 15 minutes in one of the offices of members of Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC).

The Borno born politician, however, declined to speak to newsmen on his mission to the headquarters of the ruling APC after a long time, particularly since his return from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Political analysts see his visit as a deliberate move to re-launch himself ahead of the coming elective national convention of the APC.

Sheriff acted as the National Working Committee chairman of the PDP from 16 February 2016 until the National Convention, when he was removed and replaced by Ahmed Makarfi.

On the 26th of April 2018 he defected back to All Progressives Congress

